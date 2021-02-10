WatchDay 2 of the impeachment trial for former president Donald Trump
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect is now in custody after an hours-long search after a chase in Antelope early Wednesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, around 2:30 a.m., they got a report of a suspicious vehicle from security guards at the Family Fitness Center along the 5800 block of Dudley Boulevard.

Deputies responded and were able to make initial contact with the suspect. It was at this point that deputies saw that the suspect had a gun in his vehicle.

This prompted deputies to back off and give him commands. The tense situation lasted around a half-hour before the suspect decided to take off – sparking a chase.

Eventually, after possibly clipping some uninvolved vehicles during the chase, deputies say the suspect got out and ran in the Antelope neighborhood near Arutas and Bainbridge drives. The suspect reportedly hopped some fences and deputies made a perimeter.

Just after 6 a.m., deputies took the suspect into custody. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, the sheriff’s office says.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.

It’s unclear if the suspect took the gun deputies originally saw with him when he bailed and ran.