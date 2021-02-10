(CBS13) — A disappearance turns a town upsidedown in the new movie “Breaking News in Yuba County.”
A woman takes advantage of her growing celebrity status when the police think her husband is just missing. The movie stars Allison Janney, Mila Kunis and Juliette Lewis.
“It’s a crazy good, exciting cast, and it’s just a great whodunnit. It’s just a perfect escape for right now,” Lewis said.
Janney stars a suburban housewife Sue Bottoms, who gets a taste of local celebrity following the disappearance of her husband. After being overlooked for many years, Sue works to drag out her “15 minutes of fame” and stop the truth from coming out.
Although it’s set in Yuba County, the movie was actually filmed in Mississippi.
It will be released online and in select theaters on Friday.