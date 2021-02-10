STOCKTON (CBS13) — The latest on a suspicious device investigation in Stockton:

8:57 a.m.

Authorities say at least eight explosive devices have been found so far at a home in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they originally responded to do a welfare check at a home in the neighborhood. Once deputies got to the scene, they found a man holding some sort of explosive device that had gone off in his hands.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his hand.

Deputies have since evacuated nearby residents as they clear the house.

A total of eight explosive devices have been found so far. They are continuing to check the house.

The devices are described as homemade, but no other details about them have been released at this point.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Lodi has been called to the scene to help due to the number of devices found.

8:02 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a suspicious device that was found in a Stockton neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the device was discovered along the 1900 block of Bristol Avenue.

Exactly what kind of device was found, and why it was deemed suspicious, has not been detailed.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, as well as the Lodi Police Department, are responding to help.

Updates to follow.

