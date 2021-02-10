WatchDay 2 of the impeachment trial for former president Donald Trump
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:child pornography arrest, Oroville News

OROVILLE (CBS13) — A 22-year-old Oroville man is under arrest on suspicion of downloading hundreds of images of child pornography, authorities say.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says they started investigating the man – identified as Jesus Roblescruz – last year. Exactly what prompted the investigation was not detailed, but on Feb. 3 deputies served a warrant at Roblescruz’s Columbia Avenue home.

Detectives say a cellphone and other electronic devices were seized. In total, detectives say more than 600 images of child pornography were found on Roblescruz’s devices.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Roblescruz was arrested on Tuesday and is facing possession of child pornography charges. He has been booked into Butte County Jail and is bail has been set at $75,000.