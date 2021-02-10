OROVILLE (CBS13) — A 22-year-old Oroville man is under arrest on suspicion of downloading hundreds of images of child pornography, authorities say.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says they started investigating the man – identified as Jesus Roblescruz – last year. Exactly what prompted the investigation was not detailed, but on Feb. 3 deputies served a warrant at Roblescruz’s Columbia Avenue home.
Detectives say a cellphone and other electronic devices were seized. In total, detectives say more than 600 images of child pornography were found on Roblescruz’s devices.
Roblescruz was arrested on Tuesday and is facing possession of child pornography charges. He has been booked into Butte County Jail and is bail has been set at $75,000.