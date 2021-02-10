SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The man accused of killing two women then live-streaming the aftermath inside a Vacaville apartment will undergo a mental competency exam.
Raymond Weber is due back in court next month to discuss the findings of that exam.
Police confirm 26-year-old Savannah Theberge, a mother of a 4-year-old boy, was killed. Her family says Theberge had recently gotten engaged to Weber.
At this time, they aren’t releasing the identity of the 15-year-old girl per the request of her family. The teen was once a student in Elk Grove.
He is charged with first-degree murder and domestic assault.
The livestream of the double homicide aftermath amassed tens of thousands of views in the roughly 20 hours before YouTube took it down. There is a growing number of people re-posting portions of the video online or copying the title of the now-removed clip. Some are even profiting off the video by uploading copies of the livestream to paid subscription fan sites.
