SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A two-year-old boy fell out of a moving car Sunday afternoon in the middle of a busy South Sacramento intersection, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol says the toddler was not properly restrained in a car seat when his mother was driving.

When the driver made a left turn from eastbound Mack Road to northbound Stockton Boulevard, she saw her right rear door open and heard vehicles honking, according to CHP. The driver stopped in the intersection and found her child lying in the road.

A CHP officer was nearby at the time of the incident and stopped traffic as an ambulance was called. Officials say the child did not have any obvious injuries but was taken to UC Davis Medical Center as a precaution.

The driver told officers she used a regular seatbelt to secure her child in the right rear seat of the vehicle. Child locks were also not activated, according to CHP.

Per California law, all children have to be restrained in a car seat or other restraint system in the back seat until they are eight years old or 4’9″ in height. The law also states children under the age of two are required to be in rear-facing seats.

More from CBS Sacramento:

CHP says it will be recommending child endangerment charges to the District Attorney’s Office as a result of this “totally preventable incident.”

Officials did not release the name of the driver.