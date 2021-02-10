MODESTO (CBS13) — A mother is demanding justice after her unarmed son was killed in a police shooting near a Modesto church in December.

More than a month after her son’s death, Darlene Ruiz is still trying to make sense of how a 911 call for help ended her son’s life.

“He is not there to protect and serve, he looked like he was in a video game going after Trevor, Trevor had no idea,” said Ruiz.

Trevor Seever, 29, was shot and killed by Modesto police around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 29. Police say officers were called to the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue after receiving a call from a woman who said her brother, Seever, bought a gun and was making threats.

Ruiz said Seever called her upset and depressed, prompting the family to call 911.

“I’m the one who made the call. It weighs heavy on my heart every single day,” Allison Seever said.

Modesto police officer Joseph Lamantia found Seever near The Church of Brethren on Woodland Avenue. Shortly after he was located, police say Officer Lamantia shot Seever. From the bodycam video, it appears Seever was hit multiple times in the upper body. The family wants Officer Lamantia behind bars.

“Trevor never resisted arrest and he would never resist arrest, there was no de-escalation,” said Ruiz “I do believe Lamantia is a threat to the city and I think he shoots first and there is no remorse, no nothing, no de-escalation.”

Seever was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Police say a gun was not located during a search of the scene.

“Why did he (Officer Lamantia) before even getting out of his car have his gun out, why was that the first resort?” questioned Allison Seever.

Seever’s family says he was an aspiring P.E. teacher who frequently worked as a referee and loved sports. Ruiz said she has received the support of two Modesto City Councilmembers who support the firing of Officer Lamantia.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and the Modesto Police Department are both investigating the shooting. Officer Lamantia, a 12-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave.

“I do believe if a different officer was there, Trevor would still be here,” Ruiz said.

The video can be found here. Viewer discretion is advised.