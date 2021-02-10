OAKDALE (CBS13) — A lot of people who thought they would be getting vaccinated in Stanislaus County Thursday received some bad news.
Health officials say the state’s “My Turn” website allowed people to make vaccine appointments at a clinic in Oakdale, but the county is not accepting appointments from that website.
All of the appointments have been canceled and the residents were notified.
A clinic at Gladys Lemmons Senior Center will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only eligible Stanislaus County residents and those who work in the county can get vaccinated at the clinic.
Health officials say they will announce when the My Turn application is ready to be used.
