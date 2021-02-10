DAVIS (CBS13) — A parolee has been arrested after authorities said he left a car on a bike path near Davis.
According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, back on Monday morning, deputies were called to investigate a damaged car found along a bike path near Russell Boulevard and County Road 98
Deputies later found the driver a little bit down the road near Hutchison Boulevard. He was identified as 27-year-old Fairfield resident Joseph Welding.
An investigation quickly uncovered several items believed to have been stolen from car in Davis earlier.
Welding has been arrested and is facing charges of grand theft, possession of burglary tools and a parole violation.
