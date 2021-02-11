JACKSON (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested a pair who allegedly shoplifted hundreds of dollars in groceries from an Amador County store.
The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, Wednesday night, deputies responded to investigate a reported case of shoplifting at the Jackson Save-Mart store. Staff managed to give a good description of the suspects and their vehicle.
A little while later, a deputy spotted the suspect’s car heading westbound on Highway 88.
Deputies pulled the car over and started an investigation. More than $200 in suspected stolen groceries were then found inside the car, deputies say.
Two people have since been arrested: Ceres residents Erica Overton and Ryan Tedesco. Both are facing shoplifting and drug possession charges.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Newsom Recall Effort Ramps Up With More Than A Month Until Deadline
- ‘Maskne’ Is Real, Dermatologist Says. Here’s What You Can Do To Prevent It
- Family Searches For Urn With Sacred Remains After House Fire Destroys Their Possessions
The stolen groceries have been returned to the store, deputies say.