By CBS13 Staff
JACKSON (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested a pair who allegedly shoplifted hundreds of dollars in groceries from an Amador County store.

The suspects after being pulled over along Highway 88. (Credit: Amador County Sheriff’s Office)

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, Wednesday night, deputies responded to investigate a reported case of shoplifting at the Jackson Save-Mart store. Staff managed to give a good description of the suspects and their vehicle.

A little while later, a deputy spotted the suspect’s car heading westbound on Highway 88.

Deputies pulled the car over and started an investigation. More than $200 in suspected stolen groceries were then found inside the car, deputies say.

Two people have since been arrested: Ceres residents Erica Overton and Ryan Tedesco. Both are facing shoplifting and drug possession charges.

The stolen groceries have been returned to the store, deputies say.