AUBURN (CBS13) — The district attorney’s office has dropped the remaining misdemeanor charge against Auburn hometown hero Dalton Dyer.

Dyer, a former high school football star, was arrested in 2018 after his cousin was pulled over for suspicion of DUI. Officers tased Dyer several times after he says he was given permission to get out of the car.

The initial arrest report lists a misdemeanor charge of obstruction, but an officer later filed three supplemental felony charges stating Dyer hit him. Neither his cousin nor a second officer reportedly saw the punch.

He has fought the charges, including three felonies, over the last three years.

On Thursday, Dyer says he feels vindicated.

“Stay true to yourself and really go through it if you have to,” Dyer said. “It’s worth the process. It’s worth the process, the stress, the tears, the relationships lost and gained along the way. It’s worth it all.”

The initial arrest report said Dyer hit an officer, a claim Dyer has always denied. The three other felony charges in the case were dismissed last October “in the interest of justice.”

