NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A down tree blocked all lanes of Highway 49 in Nevada County Thursday evening.
The incident was reported near the 49er bridge, just north of the South Yuba River at Reader Ranch Road
The California Highway Patrol says initially, both lanes were blocked from debris. Crews were able to open one lane just before 10 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Caltrans estimates the road will reopen around 1 a.m.
The incident was originally reported as a landslide or rockslide, but Caltrans issued a correction around 10:20 p.m., stating a down tree caused the closure.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE in @NevadaCountyCA: 🚨One-way traffic control on State Route 49 @ Reader Ranch Road due to down trees. Expect delays. CORRECTION ~ The state route was not closed due to a rock slide or landslide but a down tree. ETO remains at 1 AM. #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/chKXxFti6A
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 12, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.