NATOMAS (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom paid a visit to a new vaccine site at Natomas High School Thursday alongside Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby.
The drive-thru clinic is geared toward lower-income residents and underserved communities. Officials say 1,000 appointments were filled within 24 hours.
Explaining how we got 1000 people preregisterd this week and vaccinated today. @TheCityofSac @NatomasUSD @SacCountyCA @GavinNewsom #Teamwork #Covid19#vaccinations #California pic.twitter.com/rxLETY924Q
— Angelique Ashby (@AngeliqueAshby) February 12, 2021
The clinic will open again next Thursday. The drive-through clinic, run by Natomas Unified, is only open to seniors 65 and older and first responders and requires an appointment.
Ashby’s team worked with the district to reach seniors who may not have known they were eligible to get the vaccine in their community. Translators were also on-site Thursday to help patients through the process.
You can register for an appointment here, or call 916-561-5253 on Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m. for assistance. No walk-ins are accepted.
Learn more about vaccinations in Sacramento County here.
