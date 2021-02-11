COPPEROPOLIS (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider was killed after speeding past a California Highway Patrol officer and crashing off Highway 4 late Wednesday afternoon.
The officer reported seeing the motorcyclist speed by a little before 6 p.m. along eastbound Highway 4 near Horseshoe Road, CHP says. The officer made a u-turn to try and go after the rider, but lost sight of the motorcycle.
A little bit down the road, the officer then noticed a cloud of dust near a curve. The officer then discovered that the motorcyclist had gone off the road and crashed.
The rider was killed in the crash, CHP says. His name has not been released, but authorities say he was a 47-year-old Turlock resident.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, investigators say.