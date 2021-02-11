SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pair of light systems that will bring some much-needed rain and snow are on the way to Northern California.

After an unseasonably warm winter day on Wednesday – where some areas saw temperatures hit into the low 70s – Thursday is expected to be 10-15 degrees colder as the first storm rolls in.

This storm is expected to bring valley rain through early Friday morning. National Weather Service forecasters say the heaviest precipitation will come during the late afternoon through evening hours.

Widespread rainfall & periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected today across #NorCal. Here's a look at forecast timing of the precipitation. It will spread south thru the area beginning late morning thru the afternoon. Heaviest precipitation is expected this evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3wMZc8cefs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 11, 2021

A total of .30-.75 inches of rain for the valley is expected with Thursday’s storm.

The snow line is expected to be the 5000’-6000’ mark with this first storm. Snowfall totals are expected to be 6-13 inches above 6000’, with localized amounts of 19 inches possible.

Forecasters say the snow is expected to start around noon Thursday and last through Friday, so drivers heading up the mountains should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Come Saturday, a second light storm is expected to roll into Northern California. Expect lightly wet weather Saturday into early Sunday.

Sunday is looking dry, but another system looks to be on the way come the start of next week.