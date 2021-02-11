SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Paul Flores, the only person of interest in the disappearance of Stockton’s Kristin Smart, has been arrested on a weapons charge.
The arrest in Southern California is not directly connected to her case, but investigators do say it’s based on what they uncovered in last year’s search warrant served at his San Pedro home.
Witnesses say Flores was the last person to see 19-year-old Smart on May 25, 1996, when she returned to the Cal Poly campus from a party. She was seen with Flores, who also was a student, but he has never been arrested or charged in the case.
Her remains have never been found.
The Smart family did not have a comment in regard to Flores’ arrest Thursday.
