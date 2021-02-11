NYACK (CBS13) – Snow conditions in the Sierra has Caltrans asking drivers to take it slow if they’re heading to the mountains for the Valentine’s Day weekend.

“You never know with mother nature. She may drop a bunch of snow all of a sudden, and you’ll need to have those chains,” Caltrans Spokesperson Angela Daprato said.

California Highway Patrol – Truckee is asking weekend warriors to wait out the storm and stay off the roads completely, but not everyone has that option.

“We don’t have a choice in the matter, people want their packages,” said rookie UPS driver Donovan Matteo, who’s got less than a year of mileage under his belt.

It's definitely snowing in Donner Summit area! Stay off the roads if you can. If not – snow tires, four wheel drive, chains!

“Got to be out on the road no matter what,” Matteo said.

He’s not alone. Donovan’s father, Joe Matteo has been driving for UPS for 27 years and is showing his son the ropes.

“It’s like being a team like you and your cameraman are a team. You have to work together to get the best possible result and that’s what we do,” Joe Matteo said.

He says it’s important to put chains on your tires correctly.

“It’s very important because they can fall off, hit another vehicle, get tangled up in the axel of the tractor, it’s not good,” Joe Matteo said.

Most importantly, officials are asking drivers to slow down. It could mean the difference between a seamless drive through the Sierra and a traveler’s worst nightmare.

Caltrans tells CBS13 chain controls are required for anyone heading to the mountain unless you have snow tires and four-wheel drive.