AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — An Ione man is under arrest on homicide charges after the bodies of two women were found in Amador County storage units.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Wednesday, they got a report about a missing woman. Detectives suspected foul play was involved, but they also got conflicting reports that the woman could possibly be in Louisiana.

Detectives did some interviews and discovered that the missing woman was dating an Ione man by the name of Dante Michael Campbell.

On Thursday, detectives showed up at the Oaks Mobile Home Park in Ione to meet with the 49-year-old Campbell. Deputies reportedly saw Campbell in an RV storage area across the street from the mobile home park, prompting them to alert detectives.

After developing probable cause, detectives searched the RV at the storage facility. There, detectives say they discovered an unidentified woman’s body.

At the same time as the search, detectives say someone approached them and reported that another woman who was allegedly last seen with Campbell had gone missing early that morning. Detectives were led to another storage unit in Ione and another search warrant was issued late Thursday night.

Detectives say the body of a second unidentified woman was soon found inside the other storage unit.

The bodies of both women have been taken to Sacramento for a forensic autopsy to determine how they died.

Campbell has been arrested on two counts of murder. He is being held without bail.