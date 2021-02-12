BOLTON (CBS) — A barred owl stuck in the fireplace of a home needed help from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife earlier this month. The owl likely found its way into the chimney and was unable to escape, a Facebook post from Mass. Wildlife said.

“Fortunately, our Central District Manager Todd Olanyk was able to assist, carefully removing the owl from the fireplace and examining it for injuries before releasing it outside, where it quickly flew off,” the post said.

The department believes the owl climbed into the chimney because of the bird’s tendency to lay its eggs in a preexisting cavity instead of building a nest. From February through May, barred owls look for a hollow tree, or the nest of a hawk or squirrel to use as their own.

They also recommend homeowners place a metal cap with a screen on chimneys to prevent wildlife from getting in.