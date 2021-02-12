SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new law being proposed in California ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend would let couples continue to get their marriage license virtually.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, California couples have been able to get a marriage license from county clerks remotely since April 2020 through video conferencing thanks to an executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Assembly Bill 583 would make that part of the executive order permanent, allowing couples to continue to get marriage licenses virtually if they choose.
“This bill is a small step we can take to make government services more accessible and spread the love,” said Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco), one of the authors of the bill, in a statement.
The issuing of marriage licenses remotely will expire once California’s state of emergency order ends.
“I had the honor of officiating a virtual wedding last year when it was impossible for the couple to show up in person,” said State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), the co-author of the bill. “The circumstance this couple faced could happen to anyone, even beyond the pandemic.”
Chiu announced the introduction of AB-583 on Friday. The Assembly policy committee is expected to hear the bill come spring.