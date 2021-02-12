FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot following an altercation in Fairfield on Friday, authorities said.
According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers began receiving calls of a possible shooting at around 1:30 p.m. from the 1900 block of Grande Circle.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died later at the hospital, police said.
Fairfield police said investigators are looking into whether the shooting was gang-related. Investigators said it appears the man approached a group of people, which led to an altercation and the shooting.
Authorities ask the public to avoid the area as crews will remain on the scene for an extended period of time.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.
No further information was released.
