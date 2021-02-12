GALT (CBS13) — A Lathrop man is under arrest after authorities said he crashed a car on Highway 99 while driving under the influence, killing one of his passengers.

California Highway Patrol says, Thursday night, a BMW sedan being driven by 28-year-old Jonathan Ratta was speeding up the freeway near central Galt when it began skidding sideways across the road. It was raining heavily at the time, officers say.

The car continued on until it went up an embankment and broadsided a large tree on its front passenger door side. The impact caused the car to flip over onto its roof.

Officers say the car eventually came to a rest in the dirt median near the C Street overcrossing.

One passenger was pronounced dead by the Cosumnes Fire Department. Investigators believe he was not wearing a seatbelt. Another passenger stayed at the scene and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ratta allegedly got out and ran from the crash scene, but was caught about 100 yards away by Galt police officers. CHP says Ratta was found to have been impaired at the time of the crash.

Further, a loaded pistol with a high-capacity magazine and no serial number was found in the car after the crash.

Ratta has been arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail. He’s facing charges of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.