MODESTO (CBS13) — A 65-year-old Modesto man was killed after authorities say he made an abrupt u-turn in front of another car and was broadsided.
California Highway Patrol says, late Thursday morning, officers responded to a reported two-car crash along Finch Road near Business Park Drive.
Yesterday #SCFPD E21, Q22, and BC2 responded to the report of an injury accident at Finch/Business Park rd in #Modesto. One driver was trapped inside the vehicle and declared deceased on scene , the other driver was uninjured. @chp_modesto is investigating. pic.twitter.com/yDy7MXpOWS
— Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) February 12, 2021
It appears a man driving a sedan was heading west on Finch Road when, for an unknown reason, he tried to make a u-turn. The turn put the sedan into the lane of an oncoming SUV, which soon struck the sedan.
The sedan driver, who officers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was pinned-in by the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.
Officers say the SUV driver was not hurt.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Third Stimulus Check: How Much Could Your Next Relief Payment Be?
- Person-Of-Interest In Kristin Smart Case Arrested On Weapons Charge
- Lunar New Year Brings Hope For Asian Americans Racked With Hate Crimes: ‘We Are A Resilient Community’
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, investigators say.