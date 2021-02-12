  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff

MODESTO (CBS13) — A 65-year-old Modesto man was killed after authorities say he made an abrupt u-turn in front of another car and was broadsided.

California Highway Patrol says, late Thursday morning, officers responded to a reported two-car crash along Finch Road near Business Park Drive.

It appears a man driving a sedan was heading west on Finch Road when, for an unknown reason, he tried to make a u-turn. The turn put the sedan into the lane of an oncoming SUV, which soon struck the sedan.

The sedan driver, who officers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was pinned-in by the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.

Officers say the SUV driver was not hurt.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, investigators say.