WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The River Cats will be the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate through the rest of the decade.
On Friday, the River Cats announced a 10-year extension to their big league club partnership.
“We are excited to continue our dynamic partnership with Sacramento for 10 more seasons,” said Farhan Zaidi, the Giants’ president of baseball operations, in a statement.
Major League Baseball also announced a reorganization of minor league teams on Friday. It’s unclear whether the old names, like the Pacific Coast League that the River Cats played it, would be kept.
The extension means the River Cats will be affiliated with the Giants through at least 2030.
The River Cats have been the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate since 2014. Before that, the River Cats were the Oakland Athletics’ farm team.