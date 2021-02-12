BOREAL (CBS13) – Many travelers on Friday got a head start to their three-day weekend by heading to the Sierra to hit the slopes.

For Quinn Davis, he enjoyed runs with his son.

“It’s an opportunity for us to go bond ride up together hangout,” he said.

“Earlier, my arms are sore I’ve been falling getting back up so it’s like pushups, but I’m hoping to work my way up to these bigger hills over here,” said Caleb Davis.

Since the super Sierra snowstorm, people have been rushing to ski resorts to book reservations.

Friday was already sold out. The weekend is expected to be the same though capacity is at 50% because of the pandemic.

“Conditions are all-time,” Matt Peterson, vice president of Marketing at Boreal Mountain Resort.

Traffic was smooth sailing on Interstate 80 but the California Highway Patrol warned drivers to prepare for busy roads.

Whether it’s taking advantage of all the snow, celebrating Valentine’s Day or simply enjoying a three-day weekend, people are flocking to the Sierra.

“Snowed a lot last night. We are with our friends that don’t know how to ski, so that will be fun to teach them the ropes,” Sela Woods said.

