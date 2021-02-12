Travis Air Force Base (CBS13) – The space race may be over, but a group of U.S. Air Force members is about to take off to defend our country by way of the first-ever Space Force.

Ten airmen at Travis Air Force Base transitioned to the first independent global space force, taking their oath Friday to defend the Constitution. They are part of a group of 2,400 men and women who will serve and protect in this new branch of the United States military, which was established in December 2019.

“It’s very exciting,” said Sr. Master Sgt. Nicole Reynolds.

Reynolds is one of two women at Travis AFB making the move. She has served for 21 years specializing in cyber operations.

“I’m very used to moving. This is my 16th assignment,” she said.

Reynolds said she knows she has more to learn and the transition will likely involve even more travel.

“We will have to go through space training. So most of us – the cyber and intel group – we aren’t taught that in the Air Force, but we are going to be space professionals first. And then we’ll have our specialty second,” she said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Master Sgt. Jeffrey Heath is a cyber security specialist. His family was on-hand as the group received their new jackets complete with the new U.S. Space Force insignia. Behind his mask, he was beaming with pride.

“It’s the opportunity to create a legacy for my son to follow just like I followed in my father’s footsteps,” said Heath.

They will be protecting and defending space power, supporting things like satellites and space systems instead of airpower. Airmen who will now be Space Force Guardians are waiting for guidance about what happens next.

“I’m hoping to get some idea next month,” said Reynolds.

These airmen will transfer to bases across the country including one at Cape Canaveral, Fla., one in Colorado and several in California – including Vandenberg Air Force base.