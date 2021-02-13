SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A recent study ranked Sacramento as the 10th best city in America to spend Valentine’s Day this year.
WalletHub ranked 14 factors, looking at romantic keystones like florists per capita, while also measuring cost-effectiveness and pandemic-safe activities.
The category where Sacramento scored the highest rank was for its weather – coming in at number two overall, only behind Colorado Springs, Colo.
Sacramento ranked 17th for safety, 30th for budget & activities, and 22nd for gift availability.
Sitting atop the list of the best places to spend Valentine’s Day in 2021 was San Francisco.
Other California cities that made it to the top 10 were San Jose, San Diego and Oakland.
WalletHub also projects that Americans will spend more than $21.8 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2021.
On Saturday, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services urged people to spend the holiday differently this year.
“True love is harder to come by than hand sanitizer. Protect your loved ones by celebrating virtually this Valentine’s Day,” Cal OES tweeted with a graphic that read: “Have a heart, stay apart.”