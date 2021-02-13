SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The push to vaccinate Californians doesn’t stop on the weekend, as multiple clinics pop up to protect people from COVID-19.

“This used to be my school grounds,” said Angelbertha Cobb, who’s getting her vaccination close to home at a weekend clinic hosted at La Familia Maple Community Center in South Sacramento.

The goal of the clinic was to meet people near their neighborhoods, in communities hit hard by the virus.

“Communities of color, and Hispanics in particular, were over-represented in COVID cases, and under-represented in vaccination rates today,” said Phil Garcia, with the Latino Economic Council and Hispanic Chamber.

The Latino community accounts for more than half of the state’s COVID cases. Newly released data from the state shows only 16% of them have received their first dose of the vaccine so far. Drawing concern about equitable distribution, Governor Gavin Newsom said the data doesn’t reflect California’s diversity. The reason being he said, a majority of the vaccines have gone to healthcare workers at this point in the process.

“My son, he’s 60 already and had a lot of health issues,” Cobb said. “But he’s not going to get it yet.”

More from CBS Sacramento:

Cobb’s son still waits his turn and may be able to get his vaccine when the state opens clinics up to those with underlying health conditions and people with disabilities on March 15.

That is, if, he can snag a spot.

“I’ve been trying to get in on online and they were all full – CVS, Walgreens, Safeway,” said Nancy Nelson, one of the lucky ones to get vaccinated at Sacramento City College on Saturday amid a rocky rollout.

Patients duke it out for doses, struggling to make appointments with the frustration felt by supply shortages.

“We wish we had spots for everyone, but we will get there,” said Cheryl Dizon, a nurse manager at Methodist Hospital.

People continue to brave the waitlist for the COVID vaccine, in hopes counties aren’t faced with a dose of reality if supplies don’t pick up anytime soon.