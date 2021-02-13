By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:stabbing, Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed in Woodland on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Woodland Police Department, the victim called at around 2:45 p.m. from Freeman Park, across from Yolo County Superior Court.

Police said the victim suffered a single stab wound and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. His identity was not released.

A suspect has not yet been identified, and authorities ask that anyone who may have information on the stabbing contact the Woodland Police Department.

