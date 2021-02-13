WOODLAND (CBS13) – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed in Woodland on Saturday, authorities said.
According to the Woodland Police Department, the victim called at around 2:45 p.m. from Freeman Park, across from Yolo County Superior Court.
Police said the victim suffered a single stab wound and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. His identity was not released.
A suspect has not yet been identified, and authorities ask that anyone who may have information on the stabbing contact the Woodland Police Department.
More from CBS Sacramento: