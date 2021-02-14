Man Dies After Being Found Shot In Car In StocktonAuthorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a car, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.

11 hours ago

Looters Strike Sacramento Home Hit Ravaged By FireLisa Lindsay has been picking up the pieces after a devastating fire ripped through her South Sacramento home, but it's what happened after the flames were put out that broke her heart even more.

11 hours ago

Search For Missing Person In Stockton WaterwayCrews on Saturday are searching for a possible drowning victim in a Stockton waterway.

12 hours ago

Sacramento Makes Weekend Push To VaccinateThe push to vaccinate Californians doesn't stop on the weekend, as multiple clinics pop up to protect people from COVID-19.

12 hours ago

CBS13 PM News Update - 2/13/21Here is what's going on around the region.

16 hours ago