MODESTO (CBS13) – Four were hospitalized and dozens of people were displaced after an early morning fire broke out at a senior living facility, the Modesto Fire Department said on Sunday.
Crews responded at around 8 a.m. to a fire at Parkview Christian Estates Senior Independent Living on Napier Drive, of which flames and heavy smoke were coming from a unit on the second floor, officials said.
The fire department said 60 people were evacuated during the firefight. Three residents and one firefighter were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist up to 50 residents who may need temporary housing, officials said.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the one unit and above attic space. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
