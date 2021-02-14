NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – At least one person was grazed by a bullet as several shots were fired during a large party overnight in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday.
Deputies said numerous people fired shots, leaving bullet holes in several car windows.
Reports came in at around 11:30 p.m. from an area along Watt Avenue.
Dozens of bullet casings were located on the ground, authorities said.
The one person who was struck by gunfire was able to drive themself to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. Authorities said witnesses were uncooperative.
