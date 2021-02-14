Celebrating Single Moms On Valentine's DayTara Taylor started up Single Mom Strong hoping to spread the love, especially on a day when everyone's getting flowers and candy. She wanted to make sure single moms didn't get left out on Valentine's Day.

54 minutes ago

Shot Driver Crashes, Dies In StocktonPeople in Stockton were left picking up the pieces after a driver plowed through their yard last night. The driver had been shot, then crashed and didn't survive.

1 hour ago

Restaurants Feel The Love On Valentine's DayPlenty of Sacramentans were burning a hole in their pocket to celebrate their burning love for each other on Valentine’s Day, which led to a welcome boom in business for local restaurants.

1 hour ago

Police Monitor Fight In Old SacramentoLarge groups of minors fighting forced road closures in Old Sacramento on Sunday evening, authorities said.

1 hour ago

CBS13 PM News Update - 2/14/21Here is what's going on around the region.

6 hours ago