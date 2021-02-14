CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Tara Taylor knows first-hand, not everyone feels the love on Valentine’s Day.
“2020 was a hard year for everyone, but especially difficult for a single parent,” she said. “Wearing all those hats all the time is a challenge, but wearing all those hats and adding distance learning, adding remote work.”
Taylor started up Single Mom Strong hoping to spread the love, especially on a day when everyone’s getting flowers and candy. She wanted to make sure single moms didn’t get left out on Valentine’s Day.
“You’ve already been through so much. We want them to feel loved and appreciated, so I think it was even more important this year that we remind them to love themselves,” said Taylor.
But the pandemic threw a few curveballs for their annual Valentine’s Day event, Love Your Life. This year they held a drive-through event where moms could pick up a gift and even a full dinner for themselves and their children.
They were then able to watch this year’s inspirational speakers online. As the event emcee, CBS13’s Marlee Ginter shared her story of single motherhood with Taylor. Taylor hopes sharing stories will let other Moms know that they are not alone.
“If they have similar stories in mind and it resonates with them and they see that despite those things I’m living a life that I love, hopefully, they feel encouragement,” said Taylor.
You can watch the full virtual event with motivational stories for all parents here.
More from CBS Sacramento: