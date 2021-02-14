STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three people were arrested, one gun was confiscated and 48 citations were issued during an illegal sideshow mission on Saturday, the Stockton Police Department said.
Police said 76 traffic stops were conducted in the areas of Hammer Lane and Holman Road, Main Street and Highway 99, and the Martin Luther King Boulevard corridor.
The man arrested for being found with a loaded gun was identified as Estevan Padilla-Chairez, 19. He also faces traffic charges for allegedly street racing in the area of Montauban Avenue and Atchenson Street.
Stockton police said six vehicles were also towed during the mission.
View Padilla-Chairez’s mugshot and other photos from the mission below.
