AUBURN (CBS13) – It was a close call for Cal Fire and their partners in Auburn after a UTV got trapped in a fast-moving creek.

“It’s a really good time to have a healthy respect and maybe even a healthy fear of mother nature.”

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Matt Wallen says since the pandemic started, they’ve gone from receiving a couple of calls a month to multiple calls a week from people begging for a bailout.

“We call it 911 syndrome. If I screw up and something bad happens there’s always going to be a firefighter, police officer…that’s there to help. Ultimately that does happen but not always to the success that we’d like it to and a lot of time results in many fatalities,” said Wallen.

This past weekend, a UTV got stuck in the deceivingly deep Wolf Creek Waterway in Auburn.

“They got swept downriver and pinned up against rocks,” he said.

Wallen says the driver was able to get himself out and the passenger was rescued just in time from the sinking off-road vehicle.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“It could easily flip over and trap whoever’s in the vehicle. If we were standing right here with the rescue team when that happened I can’t even guarantee we’d be able to get them out alive. It happens so quick,” he said.

Wallen says a lack of knowledge and a lot of guts is a bad combination, putting risk-takers and the people who save them in danger.

“Just watch yourself. California’s an awesome place to get out and enjoy things but know your limitations, know the risk, and just think twice,” said Wallen.