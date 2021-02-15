CBS13 News PM News Update - 2/15/21Here is your latest news and weather forecast for the Sacramento region.

'My Name's Not Jane': Survivors Of Serial Rapists Call For ChangeTwo women are both victims of two of the most notorious serial rapists in California state history. They are now fighting to change the way rape survivors are treated in court.

Evening Forecast - 2/15/21Dave Bender has your latest 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region.

Local Brothers Making Name For Themselves As SculptorsAdam Reeder is an artist--turned-high school teacher who's re-carved his way back into sculpting -- only this time, with his identical twin, Jason. They decided to collaborate on artistic works after they became roommates as adults. They approach personal heroes of theirs on social media with an offer to create a sculpture of them as a super hero.

Sacramento Teachers Will Be Able To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine TuesdayMany teachers are eager to get back into the classroom aAnd many parents are hoping the vaccine will lead the way.

