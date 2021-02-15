ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police say they are investigating after evidence of an explosion was found in Elk Grove on Monday.

The Elk Grove Police Department says the evidence was found in the area of Banff Vista Drive and E. Stockton Boulevard.

We ask if anyone has information regarding this explosion or any other loud boom heard to contact our dispatch center at (916) 714-5115. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) February 15, 2021

Officers say they don’t know, at this time, what caused the explosion. Investigators are now working with some partner agencies to figure out exactly what happened and identify whoever is responsible.

Over the past few months, Elk Grove residents have been reporting large booms rattling neighborhoods. Last week, two teens were taken into custody following a large explosion in one neighborhood.

Still, police said they were still investigating the other mysterious booms and looking into possible connections.

Police are urging anyone who may have heard Monday’s explosion, or any other loud booms, to contact them at (916) 714-5115.