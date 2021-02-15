LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — An alleged threat made by anti-Black Lives Matter protesters has prompted heightened security around the production of the new TV show based on Colin Kaepernick’s life, according to a new report.
TMZ Sports reported on Monday that producers were concerned about a planned protest that was supposed to happen at a location shoot.
The protest never happened, but TMZ also reported that an “ominous” phone call was also recently made into the production’s office.
Netflix announced the project last year. The dramatic scripted series, named Colin In Black & White,” is being helmed by Kaepernick and filmmaker Ava DuVernay.
According to the synopsis released by Netflix, the series will follow Kaepernick’s early life as a Black child growing up in a white family. It will focus on his high school years – a time that should lend some insight into what prompted Kaepernick to become the activist he later became.
Kaepernick is a graduate of Pitman High School in Turlock, where he was a three-sport athlete. He played college ball at the University of Nevada, Reno before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.
Exactly where the series is being filmed has not been disclosed.