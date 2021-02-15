Evening Forecast - 2/15/21Dave Bender has your latest 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region.

12 minutes ago

Local Brothers Making Name For Themselves As SculptorsAdam Reeder is an artist--turned-high school teacher who's re-carved his way back into sculpting -- only this time, with his identical twin, Jason. They decided to collaborate on artistic works after they became roommates as adults. They approach personal heroes of theirs on social media with an offer to create a sculpture of them as a super hero.

18 minutes ago

Sacramento Teachers Will Be Able To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine TuesdayMany teachers are eager to get back into the classroom aAnd many parents are hoping the vaccine will lead the way.

1 hour ago

California Reports 6,487 New Coronavirus CasesThe state on Monday reported another 6,400 new cases of coronavirus and 200 additional deaths.

2 hours ago

Blue Shield To Work With State Of California On COVID Vaccine DistributionThe state has announced a contract with Blue Shield to help rollout the coronavirus vaccine across California. According to the contract, Blue Shield will build a statewide network, allocating vaccines, tracking who got the shots, distributing the doses to areas hardest hit.

2 hours ago