OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Large groups of minors fighting forced road closures in Old Sacramento on Sunday evening, authorities said.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, reports of the fighting came in at around 7:30 p.m. and about 50-60 minors were involved.
At least one person was seen in handcuffs. No official arrests or injuries have been reported.
Police said the incident resulted in law enforcement no longer letting people into Old Sacramento.
As of 9:55 p.m., groups of minors were still there. Sacramento police said officers would remain on the scene until the crowd has dispersed.
