By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say they made no arrests after reports of large groups of minors fighting in Old Sacramento on Sunday evening.

Sacramento police said they started getting reports about the fights around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to at least three fights in the span of five hours – with one fight reportedly involving as many as 60 minors.

The incident prompted officers to stop letting people into the Old Sacramento area for a time.

While at least one person was seen being led away in handcuffs, police said on Monday that no arrests were made. Some people were detained, police said, but those people were then released.

Later in the night, around 10 p.m., officers say they also got a report of a shot fired in one of the Old Sacramento parking garages. Officers responded and arrested an 18-year-old man for possession of a firearm, but no injuries or any damage was reported.

It’s unclear if that later incident was related to the earlier reported fights.