SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two women are both victims of two of the most notorious serial rapists in California state history. They are now fighting to change the way rape survivors are treated in court.

We know the names of the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, and the Norcal Rapist, Roy Waller, but many of us don’t know the names of their victims.

“When you anonymize us you make us invisible,” said Nicole Earnest- Payte, who was raped at 21 by Roy Waller. He played love songs after he broke into her bedroom and put duct tape over her eyes.

“We were a number — that was it,” said Joanne Miyao. She survived a brutal attack and rape by Joseph D’Angelo in the 70’s.

For so long, she felt she had to hide what happened to her. Now, both women say they don’t want to be known as “Jane Doe.”

“I have always held really strong beliefs that I wouldn’t hide my face, hide my identity because I haven’t done anything wrong nor has any victim of this crime,” said Earnest-Payte.

Both women say they remained anonymous in court until they read their victim impact statements directly to their attackers.

“I was just talking to him and I was so angry, so angry,” said Miyao.

Can rape survivors use their real names during a trial?

The Sacramento County District Attorneys Office points to the penal code which says a victim must request their name be withheld from public record, but the county errs on the side of caution to protect victims’ privacy rights.

In cases involving multiple victims, where not all of the victims involved want to use their real names, all victims are referred to as a “Jane” or “John Doe,” as not to emphasize one specific count in a charging document.

But for these two survivors, they feel it should be up to each individual.

“Don’t make me invisible, I’m real flesh and blood human being that this happened to. I don’t particularly like being called, “Doe.”

The District Attorney’s Office says on all other occasions where a victim wants to use their real name, those requests have been honored.