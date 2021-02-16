STOCKTON (CBS13) — Four teens were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to a carjacking and pursuit in Stockton.
Officials say a 55-year-old female victim and a 58-year-old male victim were sitting in a vehicle in the 400 block of East Sonora Street when the suspects forcefully took her vehicle.
Police found the vehicle driving in the area of Hammer Lane and Amber Way, and say the driver failed to pull over, leading officers on a short pursuit before colliding with a fence.
Stockton police took all occupants of the vehicle into custody and identified them as the four suspects. Officials say a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and 18-year-old Gabriel Olvera were arrested for carjacking, conspiracy and evading arrest.
