Sacramento City Council To Vote On $31M Expansion Of Rental AssistanceThe Sacramento City Council is set to vote on whether to expand emergency rental assistance.

3 hours ago

Long-Term Mental Health Impact Of PandemicAs the fight against COVID continues, many people are struggling with mental health issues. Some experts are calling it a pandemic within a pandemic.

4 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged Baby KillerSuspect Derrick Woods was arrested at a Sacramento residence Tuesday. He's accused of killing an infant at a West Sacramento hotel and injuring another child.

4 hours ago

$1,000 Reward Offered In Deadly Hit And Run In RocklinCrime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a hit-and-run crash that left a disabled man dead in Rocklin.

4 hours ago

Captain Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Connection To Dive Boat FireThe captain of a scuba diving boat that burned and sank off the California coast, killing 34 people, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to manslaughter charges.

4 hours ago