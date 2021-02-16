WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man accused of killing an infant at a West Sacramento hotel has been arrested, police say.

On Monday, police were called out to Silvey’s Motel at 1030 West Capitol Avenue in response to a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old girl who had died as a result of traumatic injuries, according to a West Sacramento Police Department statement.

As a result of their investigation, police received an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Derrick Woods of Sacramento. He was last seen leaving the area on foot with another adult.

Woods was arrested at a Sacramento residence on Tuesday, police later announced.

Woods is not the infant’s father, police said, but was known to the infant. A second child, the infant’s older brother, was also present at the time of the incident and also suffered serious injuries. He is being treated at the hospital.

Family has identified the baby girl as Amanda Marie Owens.

CBS13 is learning Woods has a lengthy criminal history and faced violent charges in the past.

According to Sacramento County records, he most recently faced charges in 2011 for domestic battery and brandishing a weapon and in 1996 he pleaded no contest to child abuse charges.

CBS13 spoke to Woods’ aunt Tuesday, who said the family had been trying to get Woods to surrender himself.

“We was coming to look for him to try to turn him in to talk to him to turn himself in,” she said.

The suspect’s mother is upset over the allegations and feels for the children’s mother.

“They don’t deserve this and that baby did not deserve this,” she said. “But I feel for that lady, for her babies.”

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero issued a statement about the infant’s death:

“Today, I was made aware of a horrific crime resulting in the death of an innocent baby. I am both angry and heartbroken for the surviving family grieving such an unimaginable loss. I will work diligently with our local law enforcement to track down the suspects and bring them to justice. Our WSPD urgently needs your help…”

A vigil was held at the West Sacramento motel Tuesday night.