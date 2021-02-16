SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search is on for the driver who hit and killed a man along Del Paso Boulevard early Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police say, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Del Paso Boulevard near Globe Avenue to investigate a report of a pedestrian down in the roadway. Officers soon found that a man had been struck by a vehicle.
The man was soon pronounced dead, police say. His name and age have not been released at this point.
No description of the suspect’s vehicle has been given.
Del Paso Boulevard near the Globe light rail station is expected to be closed through most of the morning.