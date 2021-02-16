SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man wanted for an East Sacramento domestic incident led police on a chase last night and was shot by officers, authorities say.

Sacramento police say, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to an East Sacramento home after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had allegedly burned her car and threatened to kill her.

The woman had a restraining order against the ex, police say. She also reported that he was possibly armed.

Officers soon spotted the suspect driving in the area and tried to pull him over, but he took off. A chase then started, with officers at one point using “stop-sticks” to try and disable the car.

Eventually, the suspect drove onto an industrial lot along the 8500 block of Fruitridge Road. Police say the suspect abruptly stopped, prompting officers to do a high-risk felony stop.

At some point during the high-risk stop, two officers shot the suspect. Exactly what prompted the officers to open fire is unclear.

The officers then started first aid until medics arrived.

Police say the suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, is expected to survive.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Several agencies will be monitoring police as they investigate the incident, including the Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Police video of the incident is expected to be released to the public within 30 days.