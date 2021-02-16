Police Arrest Alleged Baby KillerSuspect Derrick Woods was arrested at a Sacramento residence Tuesday. He's accused of killing an infant at a West Sacramento hotel and injuring another child.

27 minutes ago

$1,000 Reward Offered In Deadly Hit And Run In RocklinCrime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a hit-and-run crash that left a disabled man dead in Rocklin.

32 minutes ago

Captain Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Connection To Dive Boat FireThe captain of a scuba diving boat that burned and sank off the California coast, killing 34 people, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to manslaughter charges.

34 minutes ago

Fostering Kittens For Community Service HoursA teen is working with the Stockton Animal Shelter and Animal Protection League to get more students to foster animals and earn community service hours.

37 minutes ago

Evening Forecast - February 16, 2021Get ready for a nice Wednesday after some patchy early fog in the Valley.

42 minutes ago