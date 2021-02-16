JACKSON (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy wanted in connection to a Sacramento shooting was arrested in Amador County on Tuesday morning.
The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says their SWAT team, working under a warrant from the Sacramento Police Department, searched a home along the 18000 block of Highway 88 in Jackson.
Authorities say the search warrant stemmed from a Sacramento-area shooting investigation.
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted homicide during the warrant search.
Another person, 40-year-old Jackson resident Melanie Davidson, was also arrested. She’s facing a charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘My Name’s Not Jane’: Survivors Of Serial Rapists Call For Change In Justice System
- Neighbors Uneasy with Evacuation Plan for Growing Plumas Lake Development
- ‘It’s The First Step’: Sacramento County Teachers Excited For Ability To Start Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine This Week
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened on Jan. 8 around 8:30 p.m. Investigators believe the suspects shot at a 17-year-old victim but instead struck an unrelated adult who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting was gang-related.
In addition to the 17-year-old arrested in Amador County, police say 21-year-old Thomas Epps was taken into custody in connection to the shooting in Sacramento Tuesday. A third suspect, a 15-year-old, was already in custody on unrelated charges, police said.
All three suspects were booked on attempted homicide charges.