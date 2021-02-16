SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Council approved an expansion of emergency rental assistance Tuesday.
The program will help families and low-income workers struggling during the pandemic. Councilmembers approved $31.7 million in funding that will be used to prevent evictions in Sacramento.
More than half of the money, $16.44 million, came from the state while $15.27 million came from the most recent federal stimulus bill.
Applications for rental assistance will be open from Feb. 25 to March 19.
Renters can use the money to pay back rent and utility bills. Unlike the first round of assistance last fall, which had a limit of $4,000 per family, the city said the new money does not have a cap.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘My Name’s Not Jane’: Survivors Of Serial Rapists Call For Change In Justice System
- Neighbors Uneasy with Evacuation Plan for Growing Plumas Lake Development
- ‘It’s The First Step’: Sacramento County Teachers Excited For Ability To Start Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine This Week
To qualify, one or more people in a household have to be “unemployed or have experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant costs or suffered financial hardship due to Covid-19.” Officials will be giving priority to those who earn 50% of the area’s median income or less, which is currently $38,850 for a family of three.
Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants.
More information can be found on the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency website.